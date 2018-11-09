Class 4A
Southeast Polk (6-5) vs. No. 2 Cedar Falls (11-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Radio: KCFI (1250 AM, 105.1 FM)
Head coaches: SE Polk, Brad Zelenovich. Cedar Falls, Brad Remmert.
Postseason history: This is SE Polk’s 16th trip to the playoffs and ninth in a row. The Rams are in the semifinals for the fourth time with their last trip to the UNI-Dome coming in 2012. Their best finish was runner-up in 2006. ... Cedar Falls is in for the 29th time and 13th in the last 14 seasons. The Tigers were the 1986 state champs and runners-up in 1982, ‘99, ‘05 and ‘08. This is the 12th time they’ve played in the semifinals.
Road to the Dome: SE Polk avenged a 21-point regular-season loss to Ankeny Centennial, 21-17, then took out Johnston, 21-7. ... Cedar Falls blasted Indianola 48-14 and Waukee 40-7.
Quick slants: SE Polk is the Cinderella story of the 4A final four. The Rams were 1-5 midway through the season, although four of those losses came to 4A playoff qualifiers. Now they are on a five-game winning streak during which they have outscored their opponents 223-37. Overall, SE Polk averages 30.2 points per game while allowing 17.1. The Rams run for 273.5 yards per game (fourth in 4A), led by Gavin Williams, who has 1,189 on the season and piled up 138 in the quarterfinal victory. He also averages 25.4 yards per kickoff return with one TD. Quarterback Josiah Cole has 943 rushing yards and 814 passing, but has thrown six interceptions and just three TDs. Defensively, SE Polk has 15 takeaways (11 interceptions) and a couple of big-play threats in Bo Ira and Tanner Van Elsen, who both have 10 solo tackles for loss, eight assists and two sacks. Kicker Logan Sundvold is 39-for-39 on PATs and 3-for-6 on field goals with a long of 43 yards. ... Cedar Falls averages 38.5 points per game while allowing 6.5. The Tigers own five shutouts and have held eight opponents to a TD or less. Cael Loecher has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,740 yards and 27 TDs, Sam Gary has rushed for 871 yards and Logan Wolf has 63 receptions for 1,110 yards (fourth in the state) and 20 TDs (second in the state). He’s also averaging 17.3 yards per punt runback and owns three of Cedar Falls’ five punt return TDs. Overall, the Tigers average 186 yards rushing per game, 165 passing and 351 in total offense. Defensively, they have 18 interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Iowa recruit Jack Campbell has 94.5 tackle and Collin Bohnenkamp has disrupted opposing offenses with 14 tackles for loss and three sacks.
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Class 1A
No. 10 Pella Christian (8-3) vs. No. 1 Dike-N.H. (11-0)
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Head coaches: Pella Christian, Rich Kacmarynski. Dike-New Hartford, Don Betts.
Postseason history: Pella Christian is making its 11th straight appearance, all since 2008. Last year was the Eagles’ first trip to the semifinals. ... Dike-New Hartford is in for the 17th time, all since 1998, and ninth straight year. The Wolverines are seeking their first state title in their ninth trip to the semifinals. They were state runners-up in 1998, 2001, ‘02 and ‘10.
Road to the Dome: Pella Christian won a pair of thrillers, 31-28 over Wilton and 23-21 over Bellevue. ... Dike-New Hartford blew out South Hamilton 42-8 and I-35 37-0.
Quick slants: Pella Christian went 1-3 against playoff qualifiers during the regular season, defeating Oskaloosa but falling to Van Meter, PCM and I-35. The Eagles average 29.7 points and allow 21.0. Offensively, Pella Christian averages 297.3 yards of total offense per game. Quarterback Dan Jungling has thrown for 1,257 yards with seven interceptions and was 13-for-17 for 144 yards with no picks while rushing for 110 more yards in the quarterfinals. Noah Treimer has rushed for 844 and has 28 pass receptions for 419 yards and Jayden Huisman has 33 catches for 364 yards. Defensively, Pella Christian has 25 takeaways, 64 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. The Eagles forced four turnovers against Bellevue. Kicker Nathan DeBruin is one of the state’s best. He is 40-for-40 on PATs and 9-for-9 on field goals with a long of 42 yards. He booted three crucial field goals last week. ... Dike-New Hartford is averaging 45.6 points and allowing just 6.4 with six shutouts. Nine of 11 opponents have scored a TD or less against the Wolverines, including both playoff foes to date. Offensively, D-NH is balanced and versatile. Drew Sonnenberg has completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,359 yards and 16 TDs with just four interceptions. Cade Bennett has rushed for 1,698 yards and 22 TDs. Cade Fuller has 27 pass receptions for 466 yards and Tim Koop 20 for 369. Kicker Isaac Jorgensen is 65 of 67 on PATs and 5 of 9 on field goals with a long of 40 yards. Dike-NH averages 15.4 yards per punt return with Fuller taking two back for scores and Nathan Graves one. Defensively, the Wolverines have 22 takeaways. Daniel Graves has 14 solo tackles for loss, nine assists, eight solo sacks and three sack assists. Owen Goos has 18 solo tackles for loss, six assists, 10 solo sacks and three sack assists.
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
Class A
No. 9 W. Hancock (9-2) vs. No. 1 Hudson (11-0)
When: Friday, 10 a.m.
Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
Head coaches: West Hancock, Bob Sanger. Hudson, Justin Brekke.
Postseason history: It’s the 29th playoff appearance for West Hancock — all since 1990 — and fifth in a row. The Eagles won the 1A title in 1996 and were runners-up in 1993 and 2011. This is their eighth trip to the semifinals. ... Hudson is making its 18th appearance and also its eighth appearance in the semis. The Pirates were state champs in 1975 and ‘94 and runners-up in 1979, ‘80 and last season.
Road to the Dome: West Hancock dispatched Hinton 42-20 and Akron-Westfield 52-14. ... Hudson knocked out Lynnville-Sully 44-22 and Highland 41-14.
Quick slants: West Hancock leads the entire state in rushing yards (4,130), averages 7.2 yards per carry, has 48 TDs on the ground and averages 398.6 yards of total offense and 34.6 points. The Eagles run the ball 91.7 percent of the time. Tate Hagen has 1,734 yards and 24 TDs (fourth in Class A) and Josef Smith has 1,064 yards. Last week, Cole Kelly did most of the damage with 203 of West Hancock’s 364 rushing yards in a game when the Eagles attempted just three passes. Caleb Eckels has 16 of the team’s 23 total pass receptions and is dangerous in the return game, averaging 25.3 yards on kickoff runbacks and 23.7 on punt returns with one touchdown each way. Defensively, West Hancock has given up an average of 13.1 points per game... Hudson is averaging 36.5 points, 247.6 rushing yards and 335.3 total yards per game. Jacob Murray has passed for 959 yards and 12 TDs with four interceptions, and Christian Seres ranks third in Class A with 1,791 rushing yards and 28 TDs. Defensively, the Pirates have allowed an average of 12.5 points and they have 29 takeaways, including 18 fumble recoveries. Ethan Fulcher’s 94.5 tackles lead the team and he has 14 tackles for loss and two sacks. Aiden Larson has 11 TFLs and four sacks and Jackson Lehr has 11 TFLs and 5.5 sacks.
— Compiled by Sports Editor Doug Newhoff
