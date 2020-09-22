Are golf carts allowed on Waterloo city streets? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When undocumented immigrants need hospital services, does the hospital absorb the cost?

A. According to Marketplace, people in the country illegally are barred from enrolling in Medicaid or Medicare and can’t buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. They can be insured by their employers or purchase their own, unsubsidized insurance. Most work jobs that don’t offer and don’t pay well enough to buy health insurance. Those who do access health care tend to do so at federally funded health care centers, which are required to treat anyone, charge on a sliding scale and don’t ask for citizenship documentation. Undocumented people also often use emergency rooms for nonemergency care because they tend not to have a family doctor.

Q. What are the requirements to be considered common law?

A. According to Iowa Legal Aid, to have a marriage by common law, three things must be true: both spouses have an agreement that they are married; both spouses live together continuously as partners; and both spouses publicly act like a married couple.

Q. Do we have to pay taxes on our Social Security?