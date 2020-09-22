Are golf carts allowed on Waterloo city streets? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. When undocumented immigrants need hospital services, does the hospital absorb the cost?
A. According to Marketplace, people in the country illegally are barred from enrolling in Medicaid or Medicare and can’t buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. They can be insured by their employers or purchase their own, unsubsidized insurance. Most work jobs that don’t offer and don’t pay well enough to buy health insurance. Those who do access health care tend to do so at federally funded health care centers, which are required to treat anyone, charge on a sliding scale and don’t ask for citizenship documentation. Undocumented people also often use emergency rooms for nonemergency care because they tend not to have a family doctor.
Q. What are the requirements to be considered common law?
A. According to Iowa Legal Aid, to have a marriage by common law, three things must be true: both spouses have an agreement that they are married; both spouses live together continuously as partners; and both spouses publicly act like a married couple.
Q. Do we have to pay taxes on our Social Security?
A. According to AARP, if your total income is more than $25,000 for an individual or $32,000 for a married couple filing jointly, you must pay income taxes on Social Security benefits. Below those thresholds, your benefits are not taxed. That applies to spousal, survivor and disability benefits as well as retirement benefits.
The portion of your benefits subject to taxation varies with income level. You’ll be taxed on: up to 50 percent of your benefits if your income is $25,000 to $34,000 for an individual or $32,000 to $44,000 for a married couple filing jointly; up to 85 percent of your benefits if your income is more than $34,000 (individual) or $44,000 (couple). Nobody pays taxes on more than 85 percent of their Social Security benefits, no matter how high their income.
Q. Are golf carts allowed on city streets in Waterloo?
A. Golf carts are allowed on Waterloo streets if they display registration from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and receive city permission.
Off-road utility vehicles, including registered golf carts, can be used for snow removal, lawn work, moving equipment or personnel, parades or work by emergency responders, police and fire officials, according to the Waterloo ordinance adopted in 2012.
Carts that are registered and used for permitted reasons must meet additional requirements. Drivers must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver's license. The vehicles must adhere to traffic rules and cannot drive at speeds above 25 mph. The carts cannot be driven on city streets that are primary road extensions or state highways.
Residents can ride golf carts on their private property. Riding carts on public property without registration and city permission can result in a municipal infraction.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
