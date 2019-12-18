Ar’Quel Smith

Outside linebacker

5-foot-11, 200 pounds

Naples, Fla. (Naples)

Smith made his verbal commitment in August. He rose up the recruiting charts after recording 113 tackles, 18 for loss while forcing four fumbles and picking off two passes as a junior.

