Timmy Hill virtual winner of NASCAR's live iRacing event

The Texas event was done with a fixed setup and drivers used varying levels of rigs. Hamlin’s, at more than $40,000, is one of the most advanced in the field, with motion sensors and premium technology. Alternatively, Fox showed Garrett Smithley racing with a wheel and a computer at a desk, under a framed poster of Richard Petty, in what appeared to be Smithley’s bedroom.

With nothing else to do, Texas track President Eddie Gossage tweeted live during the race, joking he was going to bill Christopher Bell for virtually tearing up the grass and paint with a spin through the infield. Gossage also continued Texas’ tradition of awarding mid-race prizes to fans — even though his speedway is currently closed.

IndyCar made its iRacing debut Saturday in a race entered by 25 drivers and won by Sage Karam. NASCAR seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson was a special guest in the race as he works toward an obvious IndyCar debut. He’d been scheduled to test a car in Alabama next month before the coronavirus shutdown.

NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA and many of of Formula One’s drivers are using iRacing as a tool to keep their skills sharp during this pause, and now iRacing has seized on the popularity of esports and absence of live sporting events to create events for the idled leagues.

IRacing is one of the very few professional sports that can come close to delivering a decent show because of the granular detail and precise rendering of each NASCAR track. The venues are laser-scanned to capture the bumps and imperfections in the asphalt, as well as duplicate the grandstands and billboards and pit lane.

