Tech boom, MLB programs helping women find jobs in baseball

Stone recommended Folden for an interview. Matt Dorey, senior director of player development for the Cubs, said the team was impressed.

“We needed to acquire talent that understood a lot of the data-driven initiatives that we were trying to implement,” Dorey said, “and she was a champion in that field.”

Folden said she has been treated like just another coach with Chicago. She spent a lot of time listening early on, looking to learn more about the players and their processes.

“But they do come to me for an opinion every once in a while and you have to be able to provide that,” she said, “and then if it’s good information, they don’t care, as long as it helps them.”

Folden also is sharing her experiences with other women around the game. She texts with Balkovec, and she is in regular contact with Jessica Mendoza after they played against each other in pro softball.

When Balkovec started a fund for COVID-19 relief, Folden contributed and encouraged others to join in the effort.

“A sisterhood if you will, I guess, that sounds so cheesy, but that’s kind of what it is,” Folden said. “Where we can get put in touch with each other and it’s like we have this common ground. We can talk to each other as if we already know each other, so it’s been super helpful to just have that interaction with these women for sure.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0