Mulkey celebrates emotional homecoming at LSU

The Bears lost to UConn last month in the regional finals of this years NCAA tournament.

"If you have followed my career, I've said it numerous times. No matter where I go ... Louisiana is my home," said Mulkey, who grew up near the town that hosts the state's annual strawberry festival. "I can't wait to eat some Ponchatoula strawberries. I can't wait to have some crawfish.

"I can now tell Boudreaux and Thibodeaux jokes and people don't look at me like I've lost my mind."

Mulkey was flown into Baton Rouge by LSU on the university's jet and was greeted by athletic director Scott Woodward, along with men's basketball coach Will Wade and baseball coach Paul Mainieri, for whom her son, Kramer Robertson, played from 2014 to 2017.

After Mulkey arrived on campus, she was greeted by football coach Ed Orgeron. Mulkey also credited recently retired LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, who remains with LSU's athletic department, for talking her through what she described as an emotional decision to leave the program she'd built during two decades.