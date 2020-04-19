Inspiring Swag: Nichols left mark on gymnastics

Regrets? None at all

Has she ever thought about what might have been if she hadn’t gotten hurt in early 2016? Of course. Do her supporters wonder if her role in exposing Nassar played into the decision to keep her off the Olympic team? Yes. Nichols, however, insists she wouldn’t change any of it.

“It’s been incredible,” Nichols said. “I’ve enjoyed every second of my college career. Even though I wasn’t as famous as girls that made the Olympic team, I’ve been able to use the platform I do have, even if it’s not as big.”

It’s a platform that would have likely gotten one last boost if the Sooners were spending this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas, attempting to defend their NCAA title. The pandemic put a halt to any fairy-tale ending.

Then again, maybe in a small way, it’s fitting. Turning disappointment into triumph has become kind of her thing.

She plans to enroll in graduate school next fall, take a stab at being a volunteer assistant coach and trying to land an internship that will let her break into sports broadcasting. Asked if there’s one thing she regrets, Nichols joked she wished she’d have known that her last turn on beam was, well, her last turn ever. Maybe it would have been a little cleaner.