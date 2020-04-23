For 32 teams, NFL draft is virtually here

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t fretting the missing info. It’s 2020, after all.

“With technology these days it feels like it is in person,” he said of the sort-of meetings. “You have the FaceTime, you have the Zoom meetings. Honestly, a lot of these kids are most comfortable doing that. They’re on FaceTime 12 hours a day with their friends and people, so you get the most comfortable version of them on that FaceTime, honestly.

“The in-person workouts, seeing them move around and do things like that, obviously you’d like to do that. But as for the sit-down component, being comfortable with the interview process, I feel like you get just as much through this type of technology.”

And Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead believes the old reliable is, well, most reliable this time around.

“We rely on the film more than any other piece of data, in terms of the evaluating,” Snead says. “If you relied on it 90%, maybe you’ve got to rely on the film 94%. If you relied on it 80%, maybe you need to rely on it 88%.”

There is one added challenge, which Philadelphia Eagles personnel boss Howie Roseman describes — tongue in cheek, we think.