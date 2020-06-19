Manfred: 70-game proposal 'impossible'
0 comments

Manfred: 70-game proposal 'impossible'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK — Baseball players proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule Thursday, a plan immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred with the sides 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

As part of the union proposal, players would wear advertisement patches on their uniforms during all games for the first time in major league history.

"This needs to be over," Manfred said. "Until I speak with owners, I can't give you a firm deadline."

While the gap has narrowed, both sides remain opposed to additional concessions and the path toward an agreement remains uncertain and difficult.

"We delivered to Major League Baseball today a counter-proposal based on a 70-game regular season which, among a number of issues, includes expanded playoffs for both 2020 and 2021," union head Tony Clark said in a statement. "We believe this offer represents the basis for an agreement on resumption of play."

After Manfred met with Clark in Arizona, MLB said Wednesday that there was a framework for the season. That plan included a 60-game regular-season schedule that would have $1.48 billion in salaries plus a $25 million players' postseason pool, people familiar with that proposal told The Associated Press.

"In my discussions with Rob in Arizona we explored a potential pro rata framework, but I made clear repeatedly in that meeting and after it that there were a number of significant issues with what he proposed, in particular the number of games," Clark said. "It is unequivocally false to suggest that any tentative agreement or other agreement was reached in that meeting. In fact, in conversations within the last 24 hours, Rob invited a counter-proposal for more games that he would take back to the owners. We submitted that counter-proposal today."

Manfred said Clark called him Wednesday night and said he was not going to present the framework to the union's eight-man executive subcommittee.

"I told him 70 games was simply impossible given the calendar and the public health situation, and he went ahead and made that proposal anyway," Manfred said.

The union proposal would have $1.73 billion in salaries, plus a $50 million postseason pool, people familiar with that plan said.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcements of the details were made.

MLB's plan would have players receive about 37% of salaries that originally totaled $4 billion, and the union's proposal would have them get roughly 43%.

Both MLB and the union proposed starting the season on July 19, and players said it should end Sept. 30, three days later than management.

Players said pitchers and catchers should report for the resumption of spring training on June 26, followed two days later by position players.

Baseball's postseason would expand from 10 teams to 16 this year, and the two wild-card games would transform into eight best-of-three series. That would create a minimum of 14 new playoff games whose broadcast rights could be sold, and MLB would have the option of 14 or 16 postseason teams in 2021.

Manfred said MLB would give the additional playoffs games to broadcast partners for free this year to make up for the shortened regular season and MLB would sell the games for 2021. Players proposed they split broadcast revenue 50-50 from the additional 2021 games.

They also would allow MLB to move postseason games this year to neutral sites if needed because of the coronavirus.

Both sides would expand use of the designated hitter to games involving National League teams, and both sides would expand the playoffs to 16 teams this year and 14 or 16 in 2021, with the final decision at MLB's discretion.

The luxury tax would be suspended for 2020, which with a 70-game schedule projects to save the Yankees $9.95 million, Houston $1.52 million, the Dodgers $506,000 and the Cubs $135,000. At 60 games, New York is projected to save $8.5 million, the Astros $1.3 million, the Dodgers $434,000 and the Cubs $116,000.

Players with so-called split contracts, who get paid at a lower salary rate when sent to the minor leagues, would not have to repay the advance they already received: $16,500, $30,000 or $60,000, depending on their contract, for a total of about $33 million.

MLB would contribute $10 million to social justice initiatives from funds not needed this year for the welfare plan used for health benefits.

Players would allow $50 million to be transferred to the commissioner's discretionary fund from the international tax fund collected from teams that exceeded their signing bonus pools.

As part of a deal, both sides would waive claims against each other.

Tim Dahlberg-Virus Outbreak-Midterm Grades

Manfred
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’
National

Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — After months away from the campaign trail, President Donald Trump plans to rally his supporters on Saturday for the first time since most of the country was shuttered by the coronavirus. Trump will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma — a state that has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases.

+2
Study: Drug improves survival
Business

Study: Drug improves survival

  • Updated

Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid reduced deaths by up to one-third in severely ill hospitalized patients.

Graduating into a recession
Lifestyles

Graduating into a recession

As colleges conclude their virtual graduation ceremonies, young workers are confronting the grim reality of an awful labor market. We are living through the worst employment landscape since the Great Depression, with millions of Americans sidelined, due to the global health and now, financial, pandemic. While many of the jobs lost will return in the coming weeks and months as parts of the country reopen and lockdowns recede, the employment outlook has changed substantially. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) expects "that COVID-19 is a major reallocation shock," which will mean a staggering 42% of the recent layoffs will become permanent ones. Based on springtime employment reports, that translates into 11.6 million jobs permanently lost.

+2
Birthdays – June 16
Lifestyles

Birthdays – June 16

  • Updated

Actress Eileen Atkins (“The Crown”) is 86. Actor Bill Cobbs is 86. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 82. Songwriter Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland is 79. Singer Eddie Levert of The O’Jays is 78. Actress Joan Van Ark is 77. Actor Geoff Pierson (“Splitting Up Together”) is 71. Singer James Smith (The Stylistics) is 70. Singer Gino Vannelli is 68. Actress Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”) is 65. Actor Arnold Vosloo (“The Mummy”) is 58. Actor Danny Burstein (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 56. Model-actress Jenny Shimizu is 53. Actor James Patrick Stuart (TV’s “The Closer”) is 52. Rapper MC Ren of N.W.A is 51. Actor Clifton Collins Junior (“Westworld”) is 50. Actor John Cho (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 48. Actor Eddie Cibrian (“Third Watch”) is 47. Actor Fred Koehler (“Kate and Allie”) is 45. Actress China Shavers (“Boston Public”) is 43. Actor Daniel Bruhl (“Captain America: Civil War”) is 42. Actress Sibel Kekilli (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Actress Missy Peregrym (“Rookie Blue”) is 38. Actress Olivia Hack is 37. “American Idol” runner-up Diana DeGarmo is 33. Bassist Ian Keaggy of Hot Chelle Rae is 33. Broadway actress Ali Stroker is 33.

Atlanta officer charged with murder
National

Atlanta officer charged with murder

  • Updated

ATLANTA — Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment for over 2 minutes as he lay dying on the ground.

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony
National

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony

  • Updated

For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network said Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic's effects on the movie industry.

+6
Cities gird for more violence
National

Cities gird for more violence

WASHINGTON — Undeterred by curfews, protesters streamed back into the nation's streets Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump pressed governors to put down the violence set off by George Floyd's death and demanded that New York call up the National Guard to stop the "lowlifes and losers."

+5
Atlanta police chief out
International

Atlanta police chief out

  • Updated

ATLANTA — Atlanta's police chief resigned Saturday hours after a black man was fatally shot by an officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test. Authorities said the slain man had grabbed an officer's Taser, but was running away when he was shot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News