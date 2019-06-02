THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Steffy was stunned when Hope told her that she was divorcing Liam and wants Steffy, Liam and the girls to make a life together. Steffy tried to get Hope to change her mind, but she refused. Thomas was secretly thrilled when Hope told him about her decision. Steffy blasted her brother Thomas for what he has done to Hope, while Liam assured Thomas that Hope will never love him. Xander asked Zoe what was going on after hearing Zoe and Flo talking about coming clean about Beth.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: A drunken Maggie went to confront Nicole and was stunned when the supposedly deceased Kristen DiMera (Xander’s real partner posing as Nicole) opened and then quickly shut the door. Kristen opened the door again wearing a Nicole mask, told Maggie she was drunk and was seeing things, and slammed the door in her face again. Xander told Kristen — who used Dr. Rolf’s formula to come back from the dead — that her plan to win Brady by posing as Nicole is not going to work. Later, Eric tried to convince Nicole (Kristen) that he loves her. Believing Claire set the cabin fire, Ben had Marlena hypnotize him, but all he remembered was hearing a cellphone (Claire’s) ring. Brady didn’t believe Maggie when she told him that she saw Kristen. Will’s condition is getting worse. Jennifer was hopeful that Jack’s memory was returning when he recalled a bit of their past.
You have free articles remaining.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Scott told Ava to plead not guilty when questioned by the police for stabbing Ryan in the back. Ava insisted that she was happy about stabbing Ryan, but upset that he wasn’t dead. Jason arrived in time to prevent Shiloh from raping Sam after drugging her. After throwing Shiloh down a flight of stairs, Jason comforted Sam. Shiloh told Jason and Sam where to find the copy of Kristina’s pledge after they threatened to turn him over to the police. Kristina told Alexis that her pledge had been about her. Sam gave Kristina the envelope containing her pledge, and Kristina burned it. Jason gave Willow her pledge. Shiloh asked Margaux to destroy any info that Sonny has on him. Monica told Curtis and Jordan that Ryan is a kidney match for her. Jax bought Crimson.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Adam went to great lengths to keep anyone from learning who shot him. Nick said “No” when Adam said that he would leave town if Nick gives him custody of Christian, helps Adam find Chelsea and his other son, Connor, and $500 million from Newman Enterprises, which he suggested that Victoria embezzle from the company. Nate told Victor that the diagnostic test results on Victor’s illness were not good, but said they would fight the disease. As Jack prepared to launch the Jabot Collective, Ashley told him there was a counterfeit site in the works, and Jack ordered Billy and Kyle to find out who is behind it. Rey moved in with Sharon. Kyle and Lola took Rey’s apartment. Nick hired Rey as head of security for Dark Horse. Neil left his family and friends sentimental items and loving memories. Cane signed Lily’s divorce papers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.