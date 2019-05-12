THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Hope was stunned when Thomas kissed her, told her that he still loves her and tried to give her the engagement ring she turned down years ago. Thomas told Hope that Liam should be with Steffy and the girls, but Hope wasn’t receptive to his words. After a tip from Wyatt, Liam returned home, confronted Thomas and vowed not to let Thomas further manipulate Hope. Wyatt was upset that Sally moved out after he confronted her for not telling him about Thomas’ plot to take Hope away from Liam.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Against Hope’s objections, Rafe took off after Ted, who was to arrange to get Holly back after Hector was released from jail, which caused Hector’s goons to take off. Rafe followed the car driven by Hector’s thugs and told Hope via phone that he was after Holly’s kidnapper and that the speeding car, with Holly inside, had gone over a cliff and exploded into flames. Angry about what happened, Rafe threw his wedding ring over the cliff. Later, Rafe and Hope decided to end their marriage. Nicole, who is unaware that Xander has Holly, blamed Eric for Holly’s “death” because he gave her to Chloe. Ava confronted Haley after Claire gave her a second recording of Tripp admitting that his and Haley’s marriage is a sham. Ben decided he wants to play a major part in the life of his sister Jordan’s son, David, but Lani disagreed.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Carly was happy to see her ex Jax, who flew to Port Charles from Australia to help their daughter Josslyn cope with Oscar’s death. Sonny was not happy to see Jax, as they never got along. Finn told Anna that there is no proof that Dr. Cabot transferred the memories of her twin, Alex, into her memory, or that Peter may really be Alex’s son. Kristina realized joining Dawn of Day was a mistake after Willow told her of Shiloh’s lecherous misdeeds. Kristina thanked Sonny, Alexis and Neil for helping her see the truth about Dawn of Day. Peter swept Maxie off to Paris on a private jet for their first date. Laura went with Curtis when Jordan sent him back to Canada to look for Ryan. Finn told Jordan that Kevin is a match and could donate the kidney she needs.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Nikki went to Las Vegas with Rey, who is working for her, to find out what Victor has been up to. Sharon was stunned when Victor insisted on talking to her privately and told her that Adam, who supposedly died in a cabin explosion caused by Chelsea, is alive, goes by the name “Spider,” and is part of an underground gambling ring. Sharon told Rey that she agreed to help when Victor said that Adam doesn’t remember his past, and that Sharon could possibly jog his memory because of their close emotional connection. Rey said that he would help Sharon. Devon and Elena shared a kiss after realizing that they are both grieving the death of a loved one. Upset about the time Kyle spends with Lola, Summer got Jack to order Kyle to devote more time to his and Summer’s Jabot project. Mariah received threatening texts, and feared she might have a stalker.
