THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Bill came out of his coma while Brooke was at his bedside. Bill had Brooke remove his sword necklace from his neck and gave it to her. Bill said that he wanted to change his life for the better, and getting rid of the sword necklace was proof that he wanted to go forward and be a better man. Ridge, Thorne, Wyatt and Liam were stunned when Bill told Officer Sanchez that his fall from the balcony was an accident and he would not be pressing charges against Ridge. Eric was stunned to see Donna, his ex-wife and Brooke’s sister, who was clad only in sexy lingerie.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Abigail divorced Chad and married Stefan to prevent Chad from sending her to a mental hospital, since he believes Gabi’s claim that Abigail’s alter, Abby, is back. Eve consoled Brady, who was devastated by Nicole’s death in the explosion that also killed Kristen. After they made love, Eve believed that she and Brady would eventually get back together, until he admitted that he and Nicole had also recently made love. Feeling betrayed, Eve walked out on Brady and left for New York City. Hattie tore up divorce papers that John had drawn up after realizing that Roman had only pretended to love her to get her to divorce John. Hoping to get Tripp back, Claire told him that Gabi volunteered to help Ben get a job. Kayla told Sami that because the “mystery man” she thinks is E.J. is badly burned, they can’t do a DNA test or blood test to verify his identity. Maggie held an engagement party for Sarah and Rex.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Ryan rushed to Ferncliff after learning that Laura and Carly went there to check on the patient (Kevin) in the room next to Carly’s. The nurse refused to open the door to Kevin’s room. In Carly’s former room, Mary Pat said that she had been fired thanks to Carly. Ryan came into the room and told Carly and Laura that they shouldn’t be there because the patients are dangerous. Carly and Laura looked into Kevin’s room, but didn’t see him. As Carly and Laura were leaving, Kevin saw them pass the window of his room and called out, “Carly!” With Spinelli’s help, Sam showed Jason and Sonny a letter that Margaux’s mother Jeanette had written to mob boss Scully telling him they couldn’t be together unless Vincent (Margaux’s father) was “gone.” Finn was with Anna, who got Britt out of prison to help find Liesl. Half siblings Peter and Britt met for the first time.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Hurt and angry, Ashley told her family she would not sell her patents to them but was going to use the patents to start her own cosmetics company — in Paris. Jack, Billy and Kyle discussed how to tell their buyers and vendors that they no longer have any products and that Jabot can no longer manufacture their products. With tears in her eyes, Ashley looked out the plane window at a last view of Genoa City. Lola gave Kyle a second chance after hearing him tell Summer that he is devoted to Lola. After Lily was transferred to an upstate prison, Devon told Cane that he would try to get her an early release from jail. Sharon, Nikki, Phyllis and Victoria panicked and debated digging up J.T.’s body after learning that a water pipe burst under Jill’s sculpture, where they buried J.T.’s body. Sharon made sure that Rey knows they have a working relationship only.
