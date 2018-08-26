THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Liam refused when Taylor begged him not to marry Hope. Liam and Hope said their “I do’s,” with Carter officiating the ceremony. Hope and Liam’s family and friends were stunned when Steffy and her mother, Taylor, showed up for the wedding. Later, there was a cake-throwing catfight between archrivals Taylor and Brooke, Hope’s mother. When Bill missed a play date with Will because of a business meeting, Thorne told Katie he would always be there for Will and urged her to file for full custody of the boy. Liam and Hope had a “staycation” honeymoon.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: After recalling something about his and Sonny’s past marriage, Will suddenly remembered everything about his lost past. Sonny was hopeful he and Will would get back together, but Will gently told Sonny he would be staying with Paul. Sonny later looked at a photo of his and Will’s wedding. Kate held a gun to Ted’s chest and said she would shoot him after he threatened to blackmail her with information he had regarding Leo’s death. Kate later told Will that Ted was no longer a “problem.” Marlena was shocked when Susan Banks crashed her bachelorette party. Adrienne confronted Bonnie after Steve captured her and brought her back to Salem to serve time for kidnapping Adrienne and leaving her in Statesville Prison. Susan, who was planning to kill Marlena, came face to face with a gun-toting Sami as John and Marlena were about to say “I do.”
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Brad panicked after getting word the birth mother of the baby Brad and Lucas were trying to adopt wants the baby back. Brad admitted to Julian the baby he has was actually given to him by Nelle after baby Riley died of an unknown cause. Not telling Alexis the whole story, Julian asked her to represent Brad and Lucas so they can hopefully keep the baby. Valentin visited Nina’s mother, Madeline, who has an impending parole hearing with Nora Buchanan. Valentin got Madeline to admit she tried to kill Nina’s unborn baby while Nina was in a coma in a mental hospital years ago, but the baby, a girl, survived and Madeline gave her to a baby broker who arranged for an adoption. Valentin hired Curtis to find Nina’s daughter. Michael’s family and friends gathered for the funeral of “his” son, Jonah. Drew had Curtis do a background check on Margaux.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: After taking Jack’s advice, Nick told Billy he bought the company that holds the 30 leases for Billy’s proposed Jabotiques and that he is planning on raising the rent for the shops. Jack quickly told Ashley about the leasing company and she looked forward to Jack cancelling the leases for the boutiques as part of their plan to make Jabot successful. When Mariah worried something bad had happened to Tessa, who left town to help her sister Crystal, Kyle told Mariah he would pay for a private investigator to find Tessa. Encouraged by Nick and Arturo, Abby agreed to be a bridesmaid at Sharon and Nick’s wedding. Despite fighting with Summer about coming on to Billy, Phyllis said she wanted to restore her relationship with Summer. Meanwhile, Billy continued trying to evade Summer’s advances. Rey made a big deal about meeting Nikki and Victor.
