THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Flo, who was knocked unconscious when Zoe pushed her down, woke up to see Shauna holding a stun gun on Zoe. Zoe was furious to learn that Flo had told Shauna about the baby switch. Realizing the consequences of telling Hope the truth, Flo, Zoe and Shauna agreed to keep mum that baby Phoebe is actually Beth. Wyatt was suspicious when he saw Sally and Thomas together, but was unaware that Sally was just cautioning Thomas about his scheme to win Hope away from Liam. Worried that Sally and Thomas may be involved, Wyatt turned to Flo, and they kissed.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: While everyone was searching for Holly, it was revealed that Ted had kidnapped the child for Xander. Xander also ordered Ted to get cartel thug Hector out of jail. Sarah and Eric planned to tell Rex that they have feelings for each other and were stunned to find Rex with Nicole. Nicole revealed that someone had rescued her from the same explosion that Xander had survived and that she spent the time she was supposedly dead recovering from the fire at a hospital. Nicole blamed Chloe after learning from Sarah that Holly was missing. Sarah realized that she has lost Eric now that Nicole is back. Valerie broke up with Abe after Jack displayed a photo of Sheila and Abe kissing during a mayoral debate. Sheila told Abe that she is leaving town. Claire fumed about having to leave the loft because Tripp and Haley are married.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: As part of the plan to separate Kristina from the Dawn of Day cult, Sam told Jason and Sonny that she was ready to join the Dawn of Day Trust (which involves sleeping with Shiloh). Shiloh realized that Sam had broken into the Dawn of Day file cabinet and stolen a compromising photo. Milo pretended that he wanted to join Dawn of Day in order to find out what Kristina had pledged when she was inducted into the Trust. Lulu made and posted a video interview with Ava and Kevin at Ryan’s makeshift grave, which included Ava talking about her “connection” with Kevin, to lure Ryan, if he’s alive, back to Port Charles. Franco and Drew connected over Drew’s imminent loss of Oscar to cancer and Franco losing Kiki when Ryan murdered her. Jordan passed out in the hospital, and Finn later told her she needs a kidney transplant ASAP.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: The April 29 episode of the show was entirely devoted to Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters), who passed away on Feb. 3. All present and many past co-stars — like Shemar Moore, who played St. John’s on-screen brother, Malcolm Winters — paid tribute to the actor, sharing memories of first meeting St. John, how much they enjoyed working him and how kind and generous he was. In the storyline for the week, Nikki hired Rey to find out just what Victor has been up to during his mysterious trips to Las Vegas. Sharon told Rey that she was going with him to Vegas and later warned Mia to stay away from her and Rey. An angry Summer moved out when Kyle made it clear that he is going ahead with his plan to divorce her. Kyle later told Lola that he was divorcing Summer, and they made love for the first time.
