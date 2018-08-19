THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Putting her energy into running Forrester Creations, Steffy called a meeting with all the women involved in the company and laid out new goals for the business. Liam gave back the wedding ring that Steffy had given Hope, and he and Steffy agreed that she would keep the ring for Kelly. Bill was not happy to learn that Katie is now dating Thorne. Bill was also upset that Will rejected his attempt to make a connection with the boy. Bill fumed when Thorne said that he was not a good father to Will. Brooke argued with Taylor, who is Steffy’s guest for Hope and Liam’s upcoming wedding.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Will went to Kate for the millions needed to pay Ted, who is blackmailing him and Sonny over Leo’s death. Will was stunned to learn that Ted and Kate have been romantic. Kate was livid when Will revealed that Ted is the blackmailer. Paul learned about Leo’s death. Kate gave Ted a choice: Pick her or the money. Ted chose the money and then asked when he would get it. Kate then pulled a gun on Ted. Stefan forced Kayla to give him info on Abigail’s pregnancy by threatening to “turn off” Steve’s bionic eye with an app on his phone. Tripp was furious that Ciara let Ben move into their loft apartment and that Claire agreed to it. Abigail admitted to Stefan that Chad moved out on her. Gabi was pleased when Abigail caught Chad and her lying on a bed reading a story to Arianna. Eve urged Brady to forgive Victor.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Ava gave Scott a photo of Kiki and Griffin that Franco accidently texted to her. At Benche’s trial, Scott called Griffin to the stand, where was forced to admit that he and Kiki had consensual sex. A vengeful Ava also gave Monica a copy of the paternity tests that Griffin secretly did for Peter, which proved that Peter was Faison’s son. Monica suspended Griffin from the hospital. Kiki won her case and gave the money she got to groups that help women. Robert and Jason looked for Anna after finding Finn’s tracking device and one of Anna’s pills in a room that two thugs had taken Anna and Finn to. Robert and Jason realized that there is a medical reason why Anna and Finn were abducted. Anna and Finn were stunned when a thug revealed that his “patient” is Valentin’s former partner Cassandra Pierce, whom their “boss” wants Finn to bring out of a coma. Carly learned that Joss has been shoplifting.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Summer, who is determined to have Billy all to herself, was thrilled when she and Kyle realized that the man Phyllis had spent the night with after her fight with Billy was Nick. Mattie and Charlie decided that they would have to find a way to keep their mom, Lily, from going to prison for causing the death of Hilary and her unborn baby. Meanwhile, Lily rejected Cane’s plans to move the whole family to Australia to keep her out of prison. Ashley, who is against Billy’s plans for a chain of boutiques, had Jack secretly arrange for Nick’s new company, Dark Horse, to buy the leasing company that was to provide space for the boutiques. Lauren considered hiring Michael as her lawyer to end her partnership with Jabot. Victoria told Nikki that she visited Reed, who has stopped trying to figure out why J.T. disappeared and didn’t talk about him. A mysterious man, Rey, arrived in town.
