THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Brooke was not happy to learn that Steffy let Taylor move in with her and baby Kelly, and worried that Taylor may someday harm Kelly. Taylor hit it off with Zoe’s father, Reese, and was grateful that he listened when she revealed all her past problems with Brooke. Sally and Wyatt admitted their love for each other. An uneasy Wyatt reminded Steffy that Sally said “someday” she wants a baby like Kelly. Taylor was surprised when Reese kissed her after he asked her to reconsider leaving town. Taylor is still fighting a battle against alcoholism.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Sonny married Leo, who is blackmailing him, in order to keep himself and Will from going to prison. Sonny insisted to Victor, who had tried to stop the wedding, that he had no choice. Sonny told Leo that as far as he was concerned, their “marriage” was nothing more than a business deal. Eric was looking forward to raising Nicole’s baby, Holly, until a letter written by Nicole before her death stated that she wanted Chloe to raise Holly. Eric reminded Chloe that Nicole’s last words to Eric were “Take care of my daughter.” Rafe warned Hope to be careful, but agreed to go along with her plan to get Ben to confess that he set the cabin fire. Julie agreed to help Abigail get proof that Gabi is up to no good. Gabi told Kate that she didn’t give Stefan the papers proving that Chad is Charlotte’s father. Julie celebrated her 50th anniversary in Salem.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Michael brought Avery to see Ava, who told the child that her sister Kiki was never coming back. Franco, who was a father figure for Kiki, gave the eulogy at her funeral. At the grave, Ava lost it and accused everyone of believing that she’d wanted Kiki dead. Ava accused Carly of believing that Kiki’s murder is payback for Ava’s part in Morgan’s death. Ava then physically attacked Carly, shoving her down on Kiki’s grave. Kevin is plotting against Carly. Jordan and fellow officers kept a lookout for Kiki’s killer, unaware that “Kevin” (Ryan) is the killer. Margaux gave Drew the flash drive containing his memory map, adding that what he did with it was up to him. Anna arrested Liesl, who was angry that Anna had used Britt to catch her. Britt, who didn’t go back to prison, left town. Liesl told Valentin that she knows Sasha isn’t Nina’s daughter. Sasha told Nina that she’s leaving town.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Victoria, Nikki and Sharon kidnapped Tessa, terrorized her and accused her of setting the fire at the Newman Ranch and moving J.T.’s body from Chancellor Park — all of which Tessa denied. Realizing that Tessa told the truth, the women abandoned her in the snow. Tessa used her cellphone to call Mariah, who rescued her, and the two patched up their romance. Nikki lost it when she woke up and found J.T.’s blood-stained jacket and jeans on the bed next to her. Victoria and Nikki began to panic when Reed vowed to find out who killed his father, J.T., and said he suspects that Victor had something to do with it. After Nick rejected Abby’s new business idea, she decided to go out on her own and open a 24-hour restaurant. Jack is puzzled by the fact that Kerry has been avoiding him and ignoring his phone calls.
