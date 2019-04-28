THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Bill decided that if he and Kate got married again, it would assure Will that Bill would be there for him forever. Thus, Bill was upset when Katie didn’t go for the remarriage idea, but Donna and Brook convinced Katie to give Bill another chance. Hope and Liam made love for the first time since losing Beth. To break up Hope and Liam in order to have Hope for himself, Thomas convinced her to send Liam to Paris to be with Steffy and the girls. Zoe and Flo got into a tussle when Flo wanted to tell Hope that Beth is alive.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Ciara was held prisoner by cartel thug Hector, who told Hope via phone that Ciara would be freed if Hope arranged for him to get out of the country alive. Ciara distracted Hector as Ben arrived on the scene, but Ben was knocked unconscious. Ben came to as Ciara caused Hector to drop his gun, which Ben used to knock Hector out. Hope and Eli arrested Hector. Later, Ben and Ciara made love for the first time. Right after Nicole returned to Salem, a mystery person kidnapped Holly, her daughter with Brady. Eric finally admitted to Sarah that he still loves her. Victor hired Kate to run his company, Titan. Ted covered when Kate caught him on the phone talking to a mystery person about Chloe. Gabi seduced Stefan as part of her scheme to take him for everything he has. Will and Sonny learned that Will’s tumor is benign, but he needs chemotherapy.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Chase and Val looked for Kristina, fearing that if Sonny and Jason kidnapped her from the Dawn of Day cult, they could face charges. Kristina’s intervention did not go well. While trying to find out what Shiloh is holding over Kristina if she leaves the cult, Sam was caught by Shiloh. Sam falsely told Shiloh that she wants to go to the next level in the group. Val interrupted Shiloh, who intended to have sex with Sam as part of an initiation ritual. Sonny told Jason to eliminate Shiloh. Kevin got a severed hand in the mail and told Laura that it wasn’t Ryan’s. Kevin went along with Laura’s idea to work with Ava in order to find Ryan. Jordan sent Curtis to Canada to search for Ryan. Willow refused when her mother, Harmony, tried to get her to return to Dawn of Day. Willow, lying, told Harmony that she miscarried her baby. T.J. confronted his mother, Jordan, after learning that she needs a kidney.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: When Neil didn’t arrive for the successful opening of Devon and Abby’s new restaurant, Society, Devon went looking for him and was devastated to find that he had died from a stroke. Devon later told the guests at Society that Neil was dead, and Neil’s family and friends gathered to pay tribute. Nick was furious when he caught Kyle kissing Lola, but Summer defended him. Later, Summer was devastated and furious when Kyle told her that he wanted to annul their marriage. Victoria and Billy were surprised when the long-missing Victor showed up at her place, told her he was working on something and then left again. Rey was angry with Mia, who crashed the Society opening and flirted with Jack to make Rey jealous. Rey warned Mia that she would suffer the consequences if she does anything to endanger her unborn baby.
