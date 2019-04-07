THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: At Quinn’s suggestion, Flo contacted her mother, Shauna, who met Quinn when they were both single mothers struggling to raise their kids in Las Vegas. Quinn also urged Flo to get Shauna to reveal the identity of Flo’s father. Brooke warned Liam that Taylor is pushing to reunite him and Steffy because she believes Hope and Thomas should be together and raise Douglas. Liam said he wasn’t worried about Hope turning to Thomas, as he and Hope are fine and dealing with Beth’s death. Quinn doesn’t trust Sally and wants Wyatt with Flo.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Hope was angry with Rafe, who told her he was going to California to get Jordan’s son, David, who had been in the care of a friend. After returning with the baby, Rafe was not happy to find Hope still working with Ted. Rafe is unaware that Ted kissed Hope. Eli became worried when he noted Lani, who lost her baby, had an immediate attachment to Jordan’s baby, David.
Claire pressured Eve to release a tape she made of Tripp admitting his and Hayley’s engagement was just a scheme to keep Hayley from being deported. Eve and Jack planned a rally, during which they wanted to play the tape. Claire panicked when she learned that J.J. was on his way to the police station with the lighter, which may have been used in the cabin fires, that he’d found in her jewelry box. Eric kept mum about his feelings for Sarah.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: The April 2 episode was a celebration of the show’s 56th anniversary, dedicated to longtime “GH” cast member Susan Brown (Gail Baldwin), who died last August. Viewers got a glimpse into history with flashback scenes of current and past cast members. Nora Buchanan represented Kevin, who was arrested for keeping Ryan’s existence a secret and thus putting the public at risk. Margaux is determined to see that Kevin goes to prison, despite his pleading not guilty at Nora’s insistence. Laura paid Kevin’s bail. Worried that he might harm his family because of his PTSD, Dante left town. Valentin let Sasha know that he’d made sure that Maxie’s DNA test proved that she is Nina’s daughter.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Jack, Billy, Kyle, Phyllis and Summer were all stunned to learn that Kerry (aka Dominique) had been planted in Jabot as a spy for Ashley, who has plans to eventually merge Jabot with her Paris company, Premiere Cosmetics. Jack, Traci, Billy, Lauren and the other Jabot board members voted Phyllis out as CEO, since she hired Dominique. Jack took over as CEO of Jabot and vowed to fight Ashley’s Jabot takeover and merger plan. Phyllis offered to team up with Lauren to get her company, Fenmore’s, out of the control of Jabot. Elena and Ana’s father, Jett, moved into Devon’s penthouse. Devon urged Jett to resurrect his musical career. Summer was upset when she saw Kyle talking to Lola right after Phyllis said that Kyle may still have feelings for Lola. Sharon and Rey made love. Victoria left town and ended up in Vegas.
