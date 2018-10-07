THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Bill was not a happy camper after Judge McMullen weighed the testimony at Will’s custody hearing and gave Katie full custody of the boy. Katie agreed Bill could spend time with Will, and then told Will about the custody results. Brooke went to confront Judge McMullen after realizing Ridge may have been behind the judge’s ruling. Emma’s friend Tiffany warned her to control her feelings of over-the-top jealousy over Zoe’s attention toward Xander. Sally and Wyatt celebrated her first photo shoot by making love.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: To protect Marlena, John went ahead and married (in a phony ceremony) Hattie so she wouldn’t reveal Marlena wasn’t dead. Later, Hattie told John that Kristen was in the hospital and she had a gun. Kristen found Marlena and threatened to shoot her, just as Kayla came to check on Marlena. A shot was fired, which caused part of the ceiling to fall on Roman before he could get to Kristen. Kristen took off when Kayla grabbed the gun before John arrived and saw Marlena was out of her coma. Sami realized Hattie was impersonating Marlena. Sami was cleared of shooting Marlena, who recalled seeing a second person with a gun. A ballistics test proved Sami hadn’t fired the bullet that struck Marlena. Rafe told Hope someone had transferred Ben’s fingerprints to the gas can used to set the cabin fire that nearly killed Ciara.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Ryan was stunned when Laura returned home and hugged him, thinking he was Kevin. Laura was suspicious of “Kevin’s” strange behavior. Curtis got the results of two DNA tests he and Valentin had done on Sasha and Nina — which proved Sasha is Nina’s daughter. Valentin then told Nina about the development. Jason gave no answers when Margaux and Jordan questioned him about Vincent’s death and whether Sonny was responsible.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: On the eve of Sharon and Nick’s latest wedding, Mariah overheard Summer and Kyle talking about Nick having slept with Phyllis. Mariah, who felt awful, told Sharon about Nick and Phyllis’ tryst. Sharon worried about the fact she is part of the cover-up of J.T.’s murder and burial. After learning from Kyle that Billy had embezzled millions from Jabot to cover his gambling losses, Phyllis ask Jack for help. After Jack agreed to put up all the money Billy had embezzled, the funds were put in the Jabot account.
