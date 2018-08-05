THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Ridge confronted Steffy over her decision to marry Bill, who wants the wedding to happen ASAP. Steffy told Ridge her “marriage contract” with Bill included him giving her his Forrester stock, which makes Steffy the owner of Forrester Creations and returns the company back to the Forrester clan. Emma was watching when Thorne offered Zoe a modeling job at Forrester, which she accepted. Liam, who moved in with Wyatt, told Hope that Steffy is with Bill. Steffy made it clear to Bill that no man, including him, owns her.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Eric was thrilled when Jennifer accepted his marriage proposal. Jennifer was tempted to tell Eric his former love, Nicole, left town because it was learned she had killed Deimos, but kept mum. At Marlena’s request, Eric and Brady agreed to mend fences. When Jennifer threatened to tell Brady that Victor, at Eve’s request, planted drugs in J.J.’s home, which caused Brady to lose custody of Tate, Eve threatened to tell Eric that Nicole left him because she killed Deimos. Marlena worried when Sami didn’t respond to an invitation to Marlena and John’s upcoming wedding. Chad reunited with Abigail and said he would find a way to deal with the fact she is having Stefan’s baby. Sonny learned Ted was the one who sent him the notes about Leo’s death. Hope and Rafe warned Ben to stay away from Ciara.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: With Michael’s help, Chase and Sonny’s plan — using a laptop at the police station to get Nelle to confess to killing her former fiance Zach and gaslighting Carly — worked. Michael and Nelle were arguing when Liesl, who was in a police van headed for prison, caused the driver to crash the van into Michael’s car. With Michael trapped by a stuck seat belt, Nelle taunted him and left. Sonny saved Michael just as the car blew up. Nelle went into labor and ran into Liesl, who split after delivering Nelle and Michael’s son. Brad panicked when his and Lucas’ adopted son, Wiley, died of SIDS. Brad had the baby in the car when he saw Nelle on the roadside. Seeing the dead baby, Nelle gave her baby to Brad, who feels guilty. At the hospital, while holding “his” son, a shocked Michael realized the baby was dead. Scorpio and Finn teamed up to find Ann.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Family and friends tried to comfort Devon over the death of Hilary and their unborn child. Devon was reduced to tears after watching the tribute show Mariah did about Hilary on “GC Buzz.” Lily is unaware she ran a red light while arguing with Hilary when she crashed her car. Shauna, who knows Lily ran the red light, argued that Lily would get away with causing Hilary’s death. Devon told a devastated Shauna she could continue living at his apartment. Billy told Summer he has no romantic interest in her after she came on to him. Summer later got romantic with Kyle, who blurted out he knew Phyllis had recently been with another man, but didn’t know who the man was. (It was Nick.) Nick asked Jack to join him and use his business expertise to help him make his new company, Dark Horse, a success.
