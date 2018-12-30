THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Eric and Quinn hosted a Christmas celebration at the Forrester estate for the Forrester, Logan, Avant and Spencer families. Maya returned from Paris with daughter Lizzy and told the family that she and Rick are divorcing. Everyone celebrated Kelly’s first Christmas. Taylor was devastated when Steffy told her that she wasn’t invited to the Forrester party. Realizing that Taylor is rich, Reese said that he could help when she told him that Steffy wants to adopt a sister for Kelly. A thug to whom Reese owes money threatened Zoe’s life. Liam and Hope named their baby Beth.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Abigail took off her Gabby wig and admitted to Stefan that she pretended to be Gabby again so Stefan would get her out of Bayview. Stefan was stunned when Abigail handed him divorce papers. Abigail then took Charlotte and walked out. Julie regained consciousness and told Chad that he is baby Charlotte’s father and that Gabi had tampered with the original paternity test. Kayla showed Chad a copy of the paternity test on the hospital computer. Abigail told Chad they were not getting back together. Chad wants Gabi arrested. J.J. tried to get Haley, whose life he saved, to talk about her problems. Kate shocked Stefan when she told him that she killed his evil mother, Vivian, on purpose. Following their tradition, the Horton family hung name ornaments on the Christmas tree. New Year’s was celebrated at Doug’s Place.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Nelle was shocked when Liesl paid her a visit at Pentonville Prison. Liesl, who delivered Nelle’s baby, made Nelle nervous when she said she’d learned from Maxie that Michael is mourning the death of his son Jonah, who Liesl reminded Nelle was in perfect health when he was born. A nervous Nelle told Liesl, who threatened to tell Michael, that she gave her and Michael’s baby to Brad so he and Lucas could raise the child after the baby they’d adopted died mysteriously (Lucas doesn’t know the adopted baby died). Ryan continued tormenting Kevin, who is still in a padded room at Ferncliff. Jason warned Sonny not to trust Margaux just because she helped Mike. It was revealed that Willow, who was the mother of the baby Lucas and Brad adopted, was surprised her new friend Michael is “Wiley’s” godfather. Willow and Chase went on a date.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Victoria urged Nikki to be strong, unaware that Nikki, who was still comatose, had a vision of herself playing the piano when Victor walked into the room. Nikki also had a vision of Reed telling her that he was driving the car that struck her, but was too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone. Nikki squeezed Noah’s hand when he was talking to her, but the doctor said it was probably a reflexive action. Later, when Nikki was alone in her darkened hospital room and the family was outside the room singing Christmas songs together, Victor — seemingly coming out of a fog — suddenly appeared at her bedside. Charlie urged Reed not to tell Rey that he ran down Nikki. Phyllis was jealous when she realized that Victoria and Billy are getting close again. Jack spent Christmas with Dina. Nate and Ana helped Devon deal with his first Christmas without Hilary.
