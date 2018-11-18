THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Bill had the IT guy, Ken, hack into Judge Craig McMullen’s and Ridge’s cellphones and then send a “request to meet” text from Craig’s phone to Ridge’s. Using a sensitive microphone, Bill was able to record Ridge and Craig admitting Ridge had asked Craig to make sure Katie got custody of Will. Ridge and Craig knew they had been duped when Ridge saw Bill’s car. Craig worried his career was over, and Ridge wondered what Bill would do to him. Pam, along with Donna, who still loves Eric, plotted to get Quinn out of Eric’s life.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: At the Horton cabin on Smith Island, Chad panicked when Abigail, whom he had kidnapped, went into labor and he had to help deliver her daughter, Charlotte. Back in Salem, Chad handed Charlotte over to Stefan after he gave Chad the paperwork needed to have Abigail committed to Bayview mental hospital again. Abigail was livid when Gabi came to “visit” her. Stefan forced Gabi to admit she had been drugging Abigail and making it appear Abigail was Gabby again as revenge for Abigail’s lie that sent Gabi to prison on a murder charge. Ciara told Ben she’s with Tripp when he said he had feelings for her, and assured Ben he would someday find someone who loves him. Lucas said goodbye to Chloe and then left town.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Note: The Nov. 12 episode was a Sonny-centric episode as a tribute to Maurice Benard, who has played Sonny for 25 years. After telling Margaux her mother was responsible for the death of her father, Sonny stayed with Margaux, who got drunk. In a dream, Sonny recalled his ties to the Bensonhurst mob as a young boy and the consequences to himself and his family due to his choice to become a mob boss. Back in Port Charles, Sonny admitted to Carly he had stayed with Margaux after telling her the truth about her father’s death. Jason told Carly that Nelle is the person currently in the Ferncliff cell next to the one she’d been in. Carly is the main suspect in Mary Pat’s murder because her DNA was found on the body. Curtis gave Finn a letter that came from Hayden.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: An angry Nick said he had nothing to do with J.T.’s death or disappearance when Rey called him to the police station and questioned him. Nick was further angered when Rey insinuated Victor may have killed J.T., who had caused Victor to fall down the stairs during a fight. Sharon insisted to Nikki she had not said anything about J.T.’s death to Rey, who also questioned Nikki and asked whether Victor may have done the deed. Rey suspected Victoria, who admitted giving J.T. money to leave town, knows more than she told him. Sharon was surprised Rey kissed her after they admitted having feelings for each other but can’t be together. Rey’s estranged wife, Mia, moved in with him and intends to resurrect their marriage.
