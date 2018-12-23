THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Steffy and Liam didn’t agree with Hope, who believes an unstable Taylor would be a danger both to Steffy’s infant daughter and to Hope and Liam’s daughter when she is born. Hope cried to Brooke that Liam took Steffy’s side regarding Taylor. Hope told Liam he has to decide if he wants to raise his child with Steffy or his child with Hope. Reese stood up for Taylor when Brooke criticized her. Brooke was angry that Bill refused to have Taylor arrested for shooting him.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Julie, who was trying to help Abigail prove that Gabi has been trying to make everyone think Abigail is Gabby again, snooped in Gabi’s room where she found the paternity test Gabi has (the one that shows Chad, not Stefan, is Baby Charlotte’s father). During a struggle over the paternity test, Julie fell down a flight of stairs. Doug, J.J. and Chad worried about Julie, who was unconscious. Gabi considered smothering Julie and even suggested Kate could kill her. Leo threatened to ruin both Sonny and Will, who punched Leo when he taunted Will about being able to sleep in Sonny’s bed. Hope confronted Ciara about dating Ben again, and vowed to prove to Ciara that he is still a killer. J.J. saved nurse Haley, who was attempting to commit suicide.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Jason is helping Sam, who showed him the copy of a newspaper obituary about the death of Leland Powell, one of her ex-husbands. Sam is determined to find out who has been sending her the emails and using one of her former aliases, Linda Black, from her days as a con artist. Elizabeth was shocked to learn Charlotte is the child who has been bullying Aiden at school. Laura and Lulu were shocked when Charlotte said she isn’t the only kid who bullies Aiden. Franco was there for Elizabeth when she had to go to the PCPD to get Cameron, who was arrested for buying pot (to improve Oscar’s appetite). Lulu took a photo of the PCPD’s file on Kiki and Mary Pat’s murder.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Reed, whose driver’s license was suspended because of a DUI, drove Charlie’s car home because Charlie had had a drink at a party. An unwitting Reed ran down Nikki, who had been drinking at the Jabot Christmas party and walked outside in a blinding snowstorm. Reed stopped the car, but, believing he had hit an animal or a garbage can, drove away. A passerby found an unconscious Nikki, who was taken to the hospital. Nate told Victoria, Nick, Phyllis, Sharon, Billy and Jack that Nikki, who had been drinking, made it through surgery but might not survive. Cane, unaware of what happened, got on Charlie’s case when he admitted to drinking a beer.
