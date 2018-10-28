THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Thorne and Ridge confronted Bill and told him to stay away from Brooke. As Ridge and Bill argued, they began to fight, with Thorne getting dragged in when he tried to break it up. Bill and Ridge ended up on the balcony and Bill suddenly fell over the railing to the ground. Katie and Brooke rushed to the hospital and learned that Bill was in a coma. Liam and Hope were thrilled to learn that their unborn baby is a girl.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: At Kristen and Xander’s warehouse, Nicole searched for Eric and ignored Brady when he asked her to let him out of a locked room. Eric didn’t get an answer when he asked Kristen about all the people held hostage in the compound. Sami rescued E.J., whom Dr. Rolf injected with a serum that brought him out of a deathlike state. Brady and Eric rescued baby Holly, but Nicole was presumed dead when Dr. Rolf’s lab exploded. As Dr. Rolf was attempting to escape the inferno, Kristen walked into the flames. Mimi told Belle that baby Bonnie is Mimi and Rex Brady’s daughter. Rex later saw baby Bonnie, but had no idea he was her father. Rex got caught up with his father, Roman. Chad and J.J. didn’t believe Abigail’s claim that Gabi drugged her to make it appear that “Gabby” is back.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Sonny comforted Laura, who woke from a nap after a nightmare about the patient (Ryan) next to her at Ferncliff using Morse code to ask for help. In Kevin’s office, Ryan tapped on the desk in Morse code while making a list of the women he had victimized. “Kevin” covered when Laura later saw the list and said Felicia’s name should be removed because she said Ryan never harmed her. Laura was puzzled “Kevin” didn’t remember that Steve Hardy was dead. Scott welcomed Laura back and told her and “Kevin” that Lulu had interviewed him for the story about Ryan’s crimes that she is working on. Kim was angry at Alexis for representing Oscar, who is suing Kim and Drew for emancipation so he can make his own life decisions. Nina introduced Kiki to her half sister Sasha.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: In the CEO office of Jabot, Kyle opened a secret safe at Dina’s insistence and was shocked to find a document signed by John Abbot that gave Ashley ownership of all patents, inventions, developments, ideas and inventions conceived by her in perpetuity. Realizing Ashley would have total control of Jabot, Kyle tried to destroy the document, but Dina stopped him.
Later, Kyle showed the document to Jack, who shredded it. To find out what Dina was talking about, Traci went to the office, found the shredded document, pasted it back together and then told her stunned family members about it. Nick warned Rey to stay away from Sharon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.