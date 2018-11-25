THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Bill made it clear to everyone he didn’t intend to press charges against Ridge or Judge McMullen for taking custody of Will away from him. Katie later handed Bill new legal papers that gave him shared custody of Will. Bill told Liam and Wyatt he was going to donate the Spectra property to a charity, as he no longer plans to build a skyscraper on the site. Liam, Hope and Steffy decided with Kelly and Hope’s unborn baby, they would be a united family. Eric hosted Thanksgiving dinner for the Logans, Spencers, Avants and Spectras.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Abigail was furious when Gabi, who visited her at Bayview mental hospital, admitted she had been drugging Abigail and dressing her up like Gabby. As Gabi continued taunting Abigail, Abigail suddenly lunged at Gabi and put her hands on her throat just as Chad walked in. Abigail was then taken to a padded room, and Gabi was pleased she got revenge against Abigail. Ben told a stunned Ciara that Tripp, in cahoots with Claire, had framed him for setting the cabin fire that nearly killed her, and Claire paid Wyatt to take the blame for the deed. Ciara later broke up with Tripp. Gabe and Valerie agreed to try a long-distance relationship after she received a prestigious job in Washington, D.C. Paul said goodbye to John and Brady and went to California for rehab. Doug and Julie hosted Thanksgiving at Doug’s Place.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Ava, who wants revenge, drugged Sasha (Valentin is paying her to pretend she is Nina’s daughter), lured Griffin to Sasha’s hotel room and hit him over the head with a wine bottle. Ava then undressed Griffin and put him in Sasha’s bed. Kiki realized Ava had arranged for her to find Griffin in bed with Kiki. Monica gave Oscar a run-down on the symptoms of his brain cancer and how it might progress, adding she would be there for him. When Drew refused to be a part of Kim’s plan to kidnap Oscar and take him to Brazil for experimental cancer treatment, she turned to Julian, who agreed to help. Valentin and Nina were shocked to learn from schoolteacher Willow that Charlotte is bullying other kids. Sam and Jason spent Thanksgiving together.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Mariah was stunned to learn Tessa was the person who blackmailed Sharon, Nikki, Victoria and Phyllis with knowledge of their part in J.T.’s death. Mariah told the four women about Tessa being their blackmailer and revealed Tessa had learned they moved J.T.’s body from a flash drive she found while organizing data at Dark Horse. Mariah got Tessa to give her the flash drive and then smashed it. Tessa sewed the blackmail money inside a teddy bear and told Mariah she’d given the money to charity. Nate confronted Devon, who is still having a hard time dealing with Hilary’s death and has been drinking. Billy was surprised when Phyllis told a reporter the Jabotiques were his idea. Phyllis accepted Nick’s offer to move in with him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.