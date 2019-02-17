THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Katie was stunned when Thorne told her their marriage was over and he had made the decision to end it for her and Will’s sake. Thorne’s decision is fine with Bill, who plans to get his family (Katie and Will) back. Realizing Flo wasn’t Phoebe’s mother, Zoe grilled her and threatened to call the police. Flo told Zoe that Reese had switched a dead baby for the live baby Steffy adopted. Zoe called Reese, determined to find out why he arranged the adoption. Liam disagreed when Steffy said Hope may be getting a little too close to baby Phoebe.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Jordan, who had a mental break, failed to convince Ben to put himself back into Bayview mental hospital. Eli and Hope searched Ben’s hotel room and found Ciara’s cellphone and Charlotte’s baby blanket, which was planted by Jordan. Kate ran into Jordan, who injected her with a syringe full of drugs when she realized Jordan kidnapped Charlotte. Kate was hospitalized, and she later flat-lined. Jordan returned Charlotte to Abigail after setting fire to the cabin (she also set the fire blamed on Ben) and leaving Ciara to die. Ben overpowered Eli, escaped from jail, and, joined by Chad, rescued Ciara from the burning cabin. Gabi kept Leo busy so Will and Sonny could share a romantic Valentine’s Day together. Ted kissed Hope, who learned Rafe’s plane home was delayed. Chloe and her children moved in with Stefan. Diana told John he is Leo’s biological father.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Peter and Maxie suspected Liesl was up to no good when she insinuated herself at a table with Sasha, Nina and Valentin, who were celebrating Sasha’s return to town. Nina and Valentin were shocked when Peter hired Liesl to write a medical advice column for The Intruder. Sonny was surprised to see Spencer, who said he came to give Laura Valentine candy. Sonny, who knows Spencer messed with the mayoral race to help Laura, urged the boy to tell Laura what he did, because keeping it secret would get him in trouble. In Beecher’s Corners, Jason met Harmony, who said she and Shiloh started Dawn of Day. Drew made Jordan and Curtis realize someone (Ryan) planted evidence to make it seem that Franco is the serial killer. Ava arrived as Ryan was about to give Griffin a lethal injection. Jason and Franco learned Shiloh is “murderously” dangerous.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Sharon, Victoria and Phyllis worried about the outcome after learning Nikki confessed to killing J.T., just as Victor’s trial for killing him was to start. Neither Rey nor Michael believed Nikki’s story that she followed J.T. to Chancellor Park, hit him with the poker she took with her after he threatened Victoria and then shoved his body into a freshly dug hole for a statue base. Victor will remain out on bail until the police sort out what really happened. Devon gave Fen another chance, then sent him on tour as the opening act for more experienced performers. After his attempt to save his marriage to Mia failed, Rey turned to Sharon and they admitted their love for each other. Seeing Sharon’s phone, Rey asked why she had called 911 on the night J.T. died. Once again, Summer ruined Kyle’s chances with Lola.
