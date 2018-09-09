THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Liam, who was with Steffy because Kelly had a fever, rushed to the hospital when Hope called to tell him she was having cramps and was spotting. Liam and Hope were relieved when the doctor said the baby was fine but urged Hope to take it easy. Steffy arrived at Liam and Hope’s home and told Hope she was glad her baby was OK. Steffy and Hope hugged after putting their differences behind them. Ridge told Steffy and Hope he must shut down one of their clothing lines for financial reasons. Bill vowed to fight Katie if she sues for custody of Will.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: At the Salem Inn, Kristen, who had a gun, told Eve that Brady loves her, not Eve, but Brady said differently. As the three argued, Sami burst into the room and demanded to know if E.J. was alive, which Kristen confirmed. Paul rushed into the room as Kristen was about to shoot Sami. Paul lunged at Kristen, causing them both to fall out a window. Paul was taken to the hospital after the two-story fall, but Kristen got away. Stefan was stunned when Kristen showed up on his doorstep asking for help. Stefan hid Kristen in one of the DiMera Mansion tunnels. Marlena became unconscious after John visited her. Kayla said Marlena needed another surgery to remove a bullet fragment from her heart. Will told a recovering Paul that he regained his memory but kept mum about his decision to stay with Sonny. Roman told Kayla that John was arrested and charged with espionage.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Brad and Lucas were surprised when Diane told them her client, the birth mother of Wiley, didn’t make an appearance because she decided it was best if Lucas and Brad adopted the baby. Diane showed the judge legal papers the mother had signed, and the judge declared Brad and Lucas the legal parents of the baby. Brad, who asked Julian for help, realized Julian had somehow gotten the birth mother to give up “her” baby. Alexis was suspicious when Julian wasn’t surprised that Brad and Lucas got “Wiley.” Brad feels guilty that “Wiley” is really Nelle and Michael’s child. Ryan told Ferncliff nurse Gordon that “Ryan” (Kevin) is a dangerous serial killer. Ryan, impersonating Kevin, went to General Hospital. Kim told Drew that Oscar has inoperable brain cancer. Peter told Anna he doesn’t want her in his life. Finn and Chase have called a brotherly truce.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: At Lily’s trial, Devon testified angrily that Lily’s actions had killed his and Hilary’s unborn baby and Lily deserved to serve time. Later, Devon testified again and forgave Lily for what happened. The judge later sentenced Lily to pay a $50,000 fine and serve 12 months in prison. Tessa returned to town and told Mariah she wanted to be with her, but Devon told Mariah that Tessa actually came back because she wanted him to give her money to pay the person who got her sister out of the country. Phyllis let Summer off the yacht, and Summer was upset to learn Billy and Phyllis moved into the Abbott mansion. Phyllis warned Summer she wouldn’t know what hit her if she went after Billy. Sharon was suspicious when Rey tried to befriend Nick. During a panic attack, Victoria started to tell Nate about her problems, but then quickly shut down.
