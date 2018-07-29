THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: After Bill showed Steffy a cozy photo of Liam and Hope, she went to Forrester looking for Liam. Finding Liam and Hope sharing a hot kiss, Steffy blasted Liam for betraying her. Steffy later agreed to marry Bill after he gave her his shares in Forrester Creations. Ridge considered hiring Zoe until Xander told him about his and Zoe’s past and what Zoe did to Emma. Thorne told Zoe to return to England, but she decided to stay put, get rid of Emma and get back with Xander. Steffy told a stunned Liam she turned to Bill because Liam and Hope had hurt her — again.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Sonny suspected Leo was still alive when someone (Ted) sent Will an anonymous letter claiming to know Will and Sonny killed Leo. After charges Leo filed against Sonny were dropped, Paul asked Sonny, who denied it, if he had something to do with Leo’s disappearance. Stefan confronted Abigail and told her Gabi had showed him a (fake) paternity test proving he is the father of Abigail’s baby. Chad was stunned when Abigail told him Stefan is the father, but she wants Chad to raise the baby. Chad said he couldn’t do that. Gabi burned the real paternity test showing Chad is the father. Steve and Kayla celebrated the anniversary of their first marriage and the fact the bionic eye surgery was a success. Hope was upset when Ciara insisted Ben was innocent of his attempted murder charge and hired Ted to defend him. Sonny was angry Victor rejected him and left Chad in charge of Titan.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Valentin, Lulu, Maxie and Finn all arrived just after Liesl threw a Molotov cocktail into the stable, turning it into an inferno. Valentin rushed in and rescued Nina, and Finn brought an unconscious Peter out of the fire. At the hospital, Nina told Alexis that Liesl, who escaped, had abducted Peter and was planning to kill him, but didn’t mention she had been helping Liesl. Nina thanked Peter for not telling anyone about her assisting Liesl. Maxie told Peter not to waste his second chance. Peter told Jordan that Liesl alone abducted him, and Nina found him. Finn texted Anna about what happened to Peter, but was suspicious of the unconcerned text he received from Anna. As per Chase and Michael’s plan, Nelle cried about Michael’s plans to dump her and keep their baby, and about the rest of his family wanting her dead. Chase taped Nelle asking him to get rid of Michael “permanently.”
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Lily and Charlie were not injured in the car crash, but Hilary’s internal injuries resulted in significant blood loss and the loss of her and Devon’s unborn baby. Nate, the doctor on duty, told Devon a blood transfusion hadn’t worked and Hilary was not going to make it. Devon’s family and Mariah spent time with a dying Hilary. Lily blamed herself for the car crash but didn’t tell anyone she had run a red light while arguing with Hilary and crashed into a truck (the driver wasn’t hurt). Phyllis, who was on the outs with Billy after catching him gambling, ran into Nick, who was on the outs with Sharon. They consoled each other at a bar and spent the night together, but agreed to forget it had ever happened. Kyle found out about the tryst when he went to see why Phyllis didn’t show up for work. To get Ashley out of his hair and away from Jabot, Billy sent her off to attend an international conference.
