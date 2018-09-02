THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Katie was upset with Bill when he arrived late for yet another chance to spend time with Will. Bill blew up when Thorne said Katie was going to sue for full custody of Will because Bill is not a good father to the boy. Bill warned Katie if she went forward with the custody suit, he would reveal she was an alcoholic who had flings with Wyatt and now Thorne. Hope was disappointed when Liam left during her first sonogram after getting a call from Steffy, who needed help with baby Kelly. Zoe flirted with Xander in front of Emma.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Kristen crashed Marlena and John’s wedding and ordered Sami, whom Kristen had drugged, to kill John. When Eric grabbed Sami, the gun went off and Marlena was shot in the chest. Sami told Rafe, who arrested her, the gun went off accidently. At the hospital, Kayla and Valerie were able to stabilize Marlena after she flat-lined, and she underwent surgery, which she survived. Kristen took Eve hostage and threatened to kill her if Brady didn’t meet with Kristen. Eve walked in just after Kristen seduced Brady. The situation turned deadly when Sami, who escaped after Rafe arrested her, teamed with Paul to confront Kristen. Excited to learn Will has regained his memory, Sonny got upset when Will said he didn’t know if he has a future with either Sonny or Paul. Rafe urged Hope not to let Sami interfere with their renewed relationship.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Lulu told Maxie and Felicia that Peter is planning to run a true-crime story in his paper about Kevin’s brother Ryan Chamberlain, who, 25 years ago, stalked and terrorized Felicia and murdered several other women. Felicia, who has dealt with what Ryan did to her, reminded Lulu and Maxie that Kevin saw Ryan die in a gas explosion. At the Ferncliff mental facility, Ryan managed to get an attendant, Gordon, to unbuckle his straitjacket. Ryan later knocked Kevin out as he was leaving from a visit, put him in the straitjacket, and escaped. Curtis told Valentin he plans to talk to the lawyer who handled the adoption of Nina’s baby. Nina was stunned when someone from Pentonville Prison called and said her mother, Madeline, had died. Jason rushed to help Oscar, who had a seizure. Kristina is conflicted about her romance with Parker.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: When Billy returned from his business trip, Phyllis grilled him about what was going on between him and Summer, and he admitted Summer had been trying to seduce him. Phyllis told Billy that Summer wouldn’t be bothering him again because she is on Jaboat, the company yacht, which is circling a lake until Phyllis decides to let Summer back on land. Billy and Phyllis moved out of Summer’s penthouse and into the Abbott mansion, which didn’t make Ashley and Kyle happy. Ashley reluctantly went along with Kyle’s plot to use Billy’s gambling habit against him in order to oust him from Jabot. Abby was suspicious of Rey, who asked her about her relationship with his brother Arturo, what it was like to work for Victor and if she was worried J.T. might be out to get her. Nikki worried Victoria, who is emotionally stressed, might tell someone about J.T.’s death.
