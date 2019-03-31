THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: When Brooke confronted Taylor about kissing Ridge, the two argued, rehashing their adversarial past. Brooke absolutely rejected Taylor’s suggestion Liam should be with Steffy and the girls and Hope should be with Thomas (her ex) and Douglas. Hope told Douglas she would be there for him after he asked if she would be his mother because his mom (Caroline) is in heaven.
DAYS OF OUR LIVES: Diana was stunned when John said he knows she tried to kill Marlena and she altered the DNA test to make it appear John was Leo’s father. As Diana was being arrested, Leo was devastated when he learned Richard Cooper really was his father. Leo’s life went downhill even faster after Sonny forced him to sign divorce papers. Sonny and Will laughed when Leo put a curse on Will, but Sonny later panicked when he found an unconscious Will, who was hospitalized.
GENERAL HOSPITAL: Willow told Chase she and her parents had been a part of Dawn of Day for years and that Shiloh had eventually seduced her (as well as others), unknowingly fathering the baby she gave up (she and Lucas are unaware the baby died after Brad and Lucas adopted him). Willow told Chase she was leaving town before Shiloh realizes he fathered her baby, but Chase talked her into staying so he can protect her. Sonny returned from Turkey and ordered Jason to get Kristina out of Shiloh’s cult.
THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS: Victor, Nick and Phyllis arrived at the cabin in time to save Nikki, Sharon and Victoria, along with J.T., who had passed out due to the gas leak. At the hospital, Victoria talked to J.T., who seemed slightly incoherent due to head trauma. Rey was fired from the police department after he told Christine he authorized not taking J.T.’s supposed murderers to prison because he realized J.T. was alive. Rey told Sharon Christine was trying to convince the judge to overturn the convictions of all three women.
