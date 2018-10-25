- James Harden is dealing with tightness in his left hamstring that forced him to leave Houston's loss to Utah in the fourth quarter.
Harden scored 29 points Wednesday night in the 100-89 defeat that dropped the Rockets to 1-3 before heading to the locker room with just more than five minutes remaining.
"Just felt tightness in my left hamstring," Harden said. "We'll see how it feels tomorrow."
Harden missed seven games last season with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and said this was not the same type of injury as that one.
