Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Perrin Park in Greene.
Many vendors, food, live music, an educational seminar and more. Admission is free for this fun outdoor event.
In past years, vendors have offered plants and garden-related items such as garden antiques, books, dried flowers, bird houses, candles and soaps, garden art, glass items, honey, painted gourds, aromatherapy and essential oils, medicinals, bath salts and oils and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.