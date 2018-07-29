Herb Fest

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Perrin Park in Greene.

Many vendors, food, live music, an educational seminar and more. Admission is free for this fun outdoor event.

In past years, vendors have offered plants and garden-related items such as garden antiques, books, dried flowers, bird houses, candles and soaps, garden art, glass items, honey, painted gourds, aromatherapy and essential oils, medicinals, bath salts and oils and more.

