WATERLOO — Tom Zilmer and Rita Brandhorst Zilmer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 23, 1969, in Waterloo.
Tom retired as a teacher and real estate agent, and Rita is an office manager at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices One Realty Centre.
Their family includes two children Steve (Amy) Zilmer and Doug (Ashley) Zilmer, both of Waterloo, along with two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Please join Rita and Tom in celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Byrnes Park Clubhouse on Saturday, Aug, 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. They would love to see you all.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
