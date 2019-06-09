{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Zieser

INDEPENDENCE — Cliff and Betty (Sheeley) Zieser are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

The family met for Mass and dinner on June 8.

They were married June 7, 1949, at Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville.

Their family includes eight children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 1970 240th St., Independence 50644.

