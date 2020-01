Zhang-Mixdorf

WATERLOO -- Catherine Zhang of Iowa City and Jason Mixdorf of Waterloo are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are James Zhang and Susan Zhu of Iowa City and Dave and Cindy Mixdorf of Waterloo.

The bride-to-be is a resident doctor in Minneapolis, Minn. The groom-to-be graduated with his Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Iowa.

A spring wedding in Iowa City is being planned.

