Zeien Happy 50th
Anniversary
CEDAR FALLS — Norb and Marvel McCormick Zeien celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 20.
They were married Sept. 20, 1969, at St. Patrick Church in Cedar Falls.
Mr. Zeien is retired from John Deere, and Mrs. Zeien is employed at Casey’s General Store.
They were blessed with two daughters, Angela and Danielle, and four grandchildren, Jacob, Emily, Cora, and Ella, deceased.
