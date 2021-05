Granny ‘Yo’

Happy Mother’s Day.

Not a single morning starts without thanking God for letting us have you for the short time that He did.

Not a single grandchild falls asleep without whispering the prayers that you taught them.

I also want to wish you a happy late birthday from April 17. It’s been three years without you, mom.

Yvonne Othmer, member of Hope City Church, that she loved. Happy Mothers Day to you to and every mother with you and Jesus in Heaven.

