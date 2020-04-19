× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Youngblut/65

CEDAR FALLS – Harold and Jean (Porter) Youngblut are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family celebration at a later date.

The couple was married April 16, 1955, at St. Patrick’s Church in Cedar Falls.

Jean retired from JC Penney, and Harold retired from John Deere.

They have five children, Michelle Lindquist, Miann Scheppele and Mendy Youngblut, all of Waterloo, and Mark and Mike Youngblut are deceased. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

