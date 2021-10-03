Youngblut/50

Mr. and Mrs. Youngblut are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary!

Ronald is retired from John Deere. Louise is retired from being a nurse for many years.

Their family includes: John and April Youngblut (Adeline, Avery, and Jack), Jennifer Carron and Jim Passon (Preston and Azariah), Paula-Jean and Eric Pecenka (Peyton and Menah), and seven grandchildren.

They will celebrate with a mass on October 2 with a family dinner to follow.

600 months of commitment, 2,609 weeks of friendship, 18,262 days of patience, 1,000’s of memories made, 3 amazing children, 7 beautiful grandchildren, 1 BLESSED family!

Thank you for being such a great example to us!

Love, Your Children and Grandchildren

