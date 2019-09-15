{{featured_button_text}}

Young/60

WATERLOO — Waterloo natives James V. Young and Virginia Hudson Young of Lee’s Summit, Mo., recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

They were married at Grace Methodist Church in Waterloo on June 11, 1959. They graduated in 1954 from West High and East High, respectively.

Jim earned his JD and PhD degrees at the University of Iowa, Ginger holds BA and MA degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and a PhD from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Jim taught at St. Olaf College and the University of Central Missouri (UCM) for a total of 34 years, Ginger for 25 years at UCM.

The couple have two children, Ann Young Anderson and James Hudson Young, and six grandchildren.

