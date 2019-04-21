{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Moira Buie and Alexandra Williams have been chosen by the Belin-Blank Center at the University of Iowa as regional award recipients of the 2019 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the country’s longest-running scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades seven to 12. This program year, more than 330,000 works of art and writing were submitted.

Buie, 16, a student at Cedar Falls High School, earned the Gold Key distinction in the personal essay/memoir category. Williams, 14, a student at Holmes Junior High, earned an honorable mention for her poetry.

