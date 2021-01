In Memory of Yogi March 3, 2003—December 14, 2019

It has been one year since we said good bye.

You were my favorite hello at ten months old and you were my

hardest good bye at 16 years old.

I miss your special smile.

You are missed by all who met you.

When our ashes bring us together,

Love,

Craig Gorman

XXOO

