Yenzer-Ralston 

WATERLOO — Sara Yenzer and Thomas Ralston, both of Waterloo, are planning a March 19 wedding.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Bruce Yenzer of Sheldon, and the late Ellen Yenzer. She is a graduate of Upper Iowa University in 2010 and is employed at UAW Local 838 Time Study, John Deere.

The groom-elect is the son of Delia Carlson Ralston and James Ralston, both of Waterloo. A graduate of Wartburg College in 2007, he is employed at John Deere UAW Heat Treat Setup.

The ceremony’s time and location is to be determined.

