Wurtz earns Kauten scholarship
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has awarded the Ralph Kauten Endowed Scholarship to 2019 North Fayette Valley graduate Adrian Wurtz.
The renewable scholarship is awarded annually to a graduate of the West Central or North Fayette Valley school districts in northeast Iowa.
Adrian, the son of Jared and Amanda Turner of West Union, is currently involved with UIU’s Peacocks for Progress and Chi Alpha Ministry. A financial management major, he plans to pursue a career as a financial adviser. While attending North Fayette Valley, Wurtz participated in business club, baseball, cross country, track and field, and football.
Ralph Kauten attended Upper Iowa University in the late 1960s and early ’70s.
