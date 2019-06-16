Wrage/40
CLUTIER — Loren and Denise (Hulme) Wrage will be honored on their 40th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.
They were married June 16, 1979, in Traer.
Denise is a nurse in Waterloo, and Loren is a mechanic in Traer.
Their family includes five children,
Justin (Beth Hoffmeyer) Wrage of Traer, Josh (Alicia) Wrage of Cedar Falls, Jeremy (Chelsea) Wrage of Plainwell, Mich., Jacob (Megan Burditt) Wrage of Des Moines and Alyssa Wrage of Cedar Falls. They also have six grandchildren, Kolten and Kasen Wrage, Maddox and Macie Wrage, Leighton and Emersyn Wrage.
Cards may be sent to them at 2215 R Ave., Clutier 52217.
