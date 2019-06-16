{{featured_button_text}}
Wrage/40

Mr. and Mrs.  Wrage

Wrage/40

CLUTIER — Loren and Denise (Hulme) Wrage will be honored on their 40th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

They were married June 16, 1979, in Traer.

Denise is a nurse in Waterloo, and Loren is a mechanic in Traer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Their family includes five children,

Justin (Beth Hoffmeyer) Wrage of Traer, Josh (Alicia) Wrage of Cedar Falls, Jeremy (Chelsea) Wrage of Plainwell, Mich., Jacob (Megan Burditt) Wrage of Des Moines and Alyssa Wrage of Cedar Falls. They also have six grandchildren, Kolten and Kasen Wrage, Maddox and Macie Wrage, Leighton and Emersyn Wrage.

Cards may be sent to them at 2215 R Ave., Clutier 52217.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments