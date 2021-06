Wolf/50

TRIPOLI-John and Diane are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family vacation and card shower.

John married Diane Buchholz on June 27, 1971, at Grace Lutheran in Tripoli.

They have three children: Jason (Stacy) Wolf and Michael (Amanda) Wolf both of Atkins, Jessica (Rob) Fox of Fort Meade, Md., and five grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 600 4th St. SW., Tripoli, 50676.

