Thank you, everyone, for the lovely 90th birthday wishes. I am thankful beyond words for your calls, cards, gifts, flowers, emails and texts you shared in recognition of my birthday! Special thanks to everyone who attended the birthday open house.

The years have gone by so fast, and God has blessed me with a wonderful family and amazing friends. Your kindness and generosity are appreciated more than you know.

Love to you all and cheers,

Arnola Siggelkow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0