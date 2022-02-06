Winzenburg/60

SUMNER — Clarion and Donna (Korte) Wizenburg celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 2.

They were married in 1962 in Elkader UCC Church. Clarion is retired from John Deere and farming. Donna worked for several years at Schoitz Hospital and farming.

They have four children: Debra Bray of Vancouver, Wash., Becki (Larry) Spuhler of Vancouver, Wash., Carolyn Inman and friend Mike of Denver, and Allen and Brenda (Bruncheon) of Sumner, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

God has been gracious; we aren’t the people we used to be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0