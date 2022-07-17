 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greg and Sheila Wilson 

WATERLOO – Greg and Sheila (Pratt) Wilson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 15.

Greg and Sheila were married July 15, 1972, at the Methodist Church in Sheffield, IA. Greg is retired from John Deere, and Sheila is retired from ConAgra Foods.

They are parents of three children, Brad Wilson (deceased), Kevin (Seema) Wilson of Waterloo, and Ryan (Mindy) Wilson of Waterloo. There are six grandchildren: Alexus, Alayna, Sydney, Bennett, Kallie and Colton, and one great-grandchild, Arianna Stewart.

A family trip is being planned for later in the year.

