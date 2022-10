CEDAR FALLS — Curtis and Linda (Mohling) Wilson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 27 with a card shower. A family dinner is planned at a later date.

Curtis and Linda were wed Oct. 27, 1972, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.

He is retired from John Deere, and she is a retired volunteer.

Linda also will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Nov. 1.

Cards may be sent to the couple at Deery Suites, Room 313, 5301 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.